Verizon: We May Decide To Ditch The BlackBerry PlayBook

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

A week after the PlayBook received poor reviews, Verizon says it is still evaluating whether or not it will sell the tablet.RIM has said it plans to make the PlayBook available on Verizon’s 4G network, but now it may not work out that way.



A Verizon spokeswoman told Reuters: “We’re still evaluating the BlackBerry Playbook and have not made a determination as to whether we’re going to distribute it.”

The PlayBook is available in wifi-only models right now, but 3G and 4G models should be out this summer.

