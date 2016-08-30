Verizon just launched a new kind of 4G that's way faster than your connection now

Verizon’s new high-speed cellular data network, called LTE Advanced, is launching Monday.

LTE Advanced is up to 50% faster than the standard 4G LTE Verizon offers, the company says. Customers won’t have to pay any extra to use LTE Advanced, which is available in 461 cities.

Here are all the cities where you can get Verizon’s LTE Advanced.

You will, however, need a phone that’s compatible with the network. Verizon sells 39 devices that are compatible with LTE Advanced, including the iPhone 6s and Galaxy Note 7. You can see the full list of devices here.

