Verizon And J.Lo Are Launching A Mobile Brand For Latinos

Jennifer Lopez poses for Viva Movil.

Wednesday, Verizon announced a new collaboration with Latino mega-star Jennifer Lopez to launch Viva Movil, a mobile brand targeting America’s expanding Hispanic population.



Lopez is the majority owner of the mobile brand and its chief creative office.

With America’s Latino population having grown by 48% since 2000, Lopez told the LA Times that customising a service specifically for the Hispanic market was “a no-brainer.”

Viva Movil is already selling phones, tablets, and wireless plans on its website and will open its first store in New York on June 15. Other locations are set to open in cities with large Latino populations including Miami and Los Angeles.

“I saw great opportunities in this space for Viva Movil,” she said. “As an entrepreneur, empowering the Latino community is at the core of what I choose to have my businesses stand for and exemplify.”

To that end, every facet of Viva Movil’s multi-platform service is designed to cater to the sensibilities of the Latino customer. The brand’s online content will be offered in both English and Spanish, for example, and the stores’ employees will all be bilingual.

Furthermore, Lopez noted that since Latinos are known to shop with their families, play centres are being installed inside each of Viva Movil’s retail locations.

With Nielsen’s recent findings that “Hispanics are 28 per cent more likely to own a smartphone than non-Hispanic Whites” marketing mobile services to Latinos seems highly intuitive.

Yet, as CBS reports, specifically marketing mobile phone service to Latinos in the U.S. has not been a winning formula so far. CBS cites the example of Movida Communications, a company targeting Spanish speakers which managed to raised $40 million in 2007 but filed for bankruptcy the following year.

Unlike previous attempts to market to Latinos which focused on offering low-cost, no-contract service, Lopez’s Viva Movil is selling a premium, contract-based service, supported by Verizon’s top-rated wireless network.

Lopez has launched the service with an intimate video (below) and will be the official face of the Viva Movil brand.

