Verizon's 4G Network Is Growing Like Crazy

Verizon has plans to roll out its speedy 4G network to another 21 cities beginning June 16, the company tweeted.That’s on top of handful of news cities added last week.



So far, our tests have shown Verizon’s “4G” service to be faster than the other big three carriers. At times, it even outpaced our typical cable modem speeds.

Here’s the list of cities getting 4G next month. We’ll keep it updated as Verizon announces more today:

Sioux Falls, SD

Milwaukee, WI

Madison, WI

Flint, MI

Grand Rapids, MI

Fort Wayne/Indianapolis, IN

Hartford, CT

Erie, PA

Dayton/Springfield, OH

Penn State

Greenville-Spartenburg, SC

Harrisburg, PA

