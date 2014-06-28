Verizon Wireless Is Having Issues

For more than 24 hours, Verizon Wireless has been experiencing problems across the U.S., according to The Verge.

While calls and data service on phones has not been affected, customers have been complaining that the online systems are down, meaning that they are unable to make online bill payments. There have also been complaints that the the carrier’s upgrade and activation system is down.

A Verizon spokesperson told Business Insider:

We are unfortunately experiencing issues with our billing system, affecting customer accounts mostly in Northeast, Midwestern and some southern states. We are working on a fix. This is an internal billing systems issue not affecting network services; call, text, data services unaffected. Verizon Wireless apologizes for any inconvenience.

In the meantime, complaints are coming in on all sorts of platforms. They are reporting that when they attempt to login in to My Verizon, they see a message that says, “some account actions are temporarily unavailable while we upgrade our systems.”

