Verizon iPhone Doesn't Have A GSM Chip For Worldwide Roaming

The Verizon iPhone does not have a GSM chip in it for true worldwide roaming, Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller confirmed after today’s Verizon iPhone event.



It will roam on CDMA networks around the world — a much more limited set of carriers — but will not roam onto GSM networks.

Verizon’s list of CDMA-roaming countries includes Canada, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and other countries, but does not seem to include major European countries like the U.K., France, or Germany.

For comparison, AT&T says it offers GSM-based iPhone 3G roaming in 130+ countries, data coverage in 200+ countries, and voice in 220+ countries.

Verizon does offer loaner phones with GSM chips in them for global roaming, but not iPhones.

All of these roaming options, of course, are very expensive.

