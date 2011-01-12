PHOTOS: Verizon iPhone Has Different (Better?) Antenna Design Than AT&T iPhone

Nicholas Carlson

Verizon’s iPhone has a different antenna design than the AT&T iPhone, 9to5 Mac just pointed out.

Probably this is just because Verizon’s network is built on a different type of wireless infrastructure than AT&T’s. Verizon is CDMA. AT&T is GSM.

But maybe it has to do with the whole iPhone 4 Antennagate that went down last summer.

Here’s the AT&T iPhone. Note the antenna slot at the top of the phone.

AT&T iPhone

Here’s the Verizon iPhone. Note the extra antenna slot on the side:

Verizon iPhone

