Verizon iPhone Teardown Is More Evidence That Future iPhones Will Be Dual-Mode GSM-CDMA

The Verizon iPhone 4 has been showing up on doorsteps, and some of the teardown firms are already ripping them apart.



One interesting finding, via 9to5Mac and iFixyouri: The Verizon iPhone has a Qualcomm “Gobi” chip in it, which is dual-mode GSM/CDMA compatible. Apple is not taking advantage of this feature — it’s only using the CDMA part of the chip right now. (It would need a SIM card slot for the GSM feature.)

But it’s more evidence that the iPhone 5 will be dual-mode GSM/CDMA. This could mean better worldwide roaming for Verizon iPhone 5 customers. And it could mean a simpler supply chain for Apple than having totally separate CDMA and GSM iPhone lines.

It probably does NOT mean that it would be easier to switch between AT&T and Verizon with the same phone, though. Future iPhones are still likely to be “locked” to a carrier, based on who sells and subsidizes the phone.

Photo: 9to5Mac

