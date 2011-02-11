SURVEY SAYS: Only 8% Of Verizon iPhone Buyers Are Ditching AT&T

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
Piper Jaffray surveyed 40 people buying Verizon iPhones today at Apple and Verizon stores.It found:
- Only 8% of Verizon iPhone buyers were previously on AT&T.
- 63% were already on Verizon (upgrading to the iPhone).
- 18% were on Sprint.
- 13% were on T-Mobile.
- 28% were BlackBerry users switching to the iPhone.
- 13% were switching from Android.
- 8% were switching from Nokia.
- 45% were switching from other phones, including non-smartphones.
- 25% of buyers owned an iPad. Of the 75% who did not, 43% indicated they would buy one within 12 months.
Interesting stuff, especially that almost half of the iPhone buyers were upgrading from non-smartphones.
It makes sense that early buyers would mostly be existing Verizon customers; this was the whole point of adding Verizon as a distributor in the first place. We assume some more AT&T customers will move over to Verizon as their contracts come up, but generally people don’t switch carriers that much. That was the whole point of ending AT&T exclusivity.
