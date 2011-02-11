SURVEY SAYS: Only 8% Of Verizon iPhone Buyers Are Ditching AT&T

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Piper Jaffray surveyed 40 people buying Verizon iPhones today at Apple and Verizon stores.It found:



Only 8% of Verizon iPhone buyers were previously on AT&T.

63% were already on Verizon (upgrading to the iPhone).

18% were on Sprint.

13% were on T-Mobile.

28% were BlackBerry users switching to the iPhone.

13% were switching from Android.

8% were switching from Nokia.

45% were switching from other phones, including non-smartphones.

25% of buyers owned an iPad. Of the 75% who did not, 43% indicated they would buy one within 12 months.

Interesting stuff, especially that almost half of the iPhone buyers were upgrading from non-smartphones.

It makes sense that early buyers would mostly be existing Verizon customers; this was the whole point of adding Verizon as a distributor in the first place. We assume some more AT&T customers will move over to Verizon as their contracts come up, but generally people don’t switch carriers that much. That was the whole point of ending AT&T exclusivity.

Read: Verizon iPhone Lines Are Laughably Short

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.