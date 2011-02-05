Verizon iPhone Crushes Verizon's Record For Opening Day Sales

Update: Verizon says it sold more iPhones in the first two hours than it has ever sold of any phone on its launch day.



Original: Apple’s jump to Verizon is going about as well as expected. After less than one day Verizon sold out of its online pre-order stock of iPhones. When the phone goes on sale in stores in a week, we fully expect to see people lined up for blocks.

Until then, here’s the latest Verizon assault on AT&T over the iPhone:

