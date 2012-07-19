Verizon iPhone Sales Are 2.7 Million Units, Down 16% On A Quarterly Basis

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Verizon reported earnings that were better than expected this morning.The one data point people always like to look for in Verizon (and AT&T) earnings is iPhone activations.



BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk tweeted iPhone sales were 2.7 million for the second quarter, which is down 16% on a quarterly basis. He was expecting 3.4 million.

Sounds bad, but we wouldn’t read too much into this. Last quarter, Verizon and AT&T saw big sequential drops in iPhone activations. This caused a bunch of analysts to panic and slash overall iPhone numbers.

Apple still blew away analysts’ numbers. The iPhone is an international sensation. Approximately 74% of iPhone sales were outside of the US last quarter.

