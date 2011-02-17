Verizon iPhone Sales Not As Strong As Apple And Verizon Hoped -- BGR

Photo: Christine Bartolucci via TwitPic

Sales of the Verizon iPhone are not coming in as strong as Apple and Verizon hoped, BGR reports.While it sounds bad, BGR isn’t terribly specific about what it means by sales not coming in as strong as expected.



BGR reports online pre-orders were 550,000, which sounds pretty good to us. However, it also reports that Verizon iPhone sales at Apple stores didn’t blow away AT&T iPhone sales.

There were thin lines for Verizon iPhone, which Apple clearly didn’t expect. And we didn’t get a press release from Apple saying it sold 1 million phones over the opening weekend, which is something it has done in the past for big product launches.

Maybe Verizon customers were waiting for iPhone 5? Or maybe they’re not dying to get an iPhone?

BGR says 30% of Verizon iPhone owners were ditching Android, and 25% were ditching BlackBerry.

BGR’s report is based on an Apple source. It seems like it’s a source at an Apple store, which if true, makes the story seem less than solid to us.

