Verizon iPhone Lines Are Laughably Short

Photo: Marc Siry via Plixi

It’s Verizon iPhone launch day, and many people are starting to line up outside Verizon Wireless and Apple retail stores to pick up or buy phones.The lines, so far, are not very long. (And some are laughably short.)



But that’s not entirely surprising, given that it is FREEZING outside in many cities; that online pre-orders have already started shipping to peoples’ homes and offices; and that this is only kind-of halfway a new iPhone.

Yet another reason why Apple likes launching new iPhone models in the summer.

We’ll be updating this gallery with new photos throughout the day. (Feel free to send yours to [email protected] and we’ll add them!)

