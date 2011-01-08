Verizon iPhone Likely Coming February 3

Photo: AP, Photoshop by Business Insider

Mark your calendar, Verizon customers.According to Boy Genius Report, the iPhone is likely coming to Verizon on February 3rd.



Apple has “blacked out” vacation days for employees between February 3 and 6, says BGR.

Since no other product is rumoured to be coming anytime soon, it sure seems the reason for the blackout is the Verizon iPhone.

