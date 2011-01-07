Verizon iPhone This Month? Apple Tells Retail Employees No Time Off At The End Of January

Photo: AP, Photoshop by Business Insider

Apple is prohibiting some of its retail employees from taking vacation for three weeks starting with the last week of January, AppleInsider reports.In addition, AppleInsider hears that Apple has maintained its large holiday retail sales force from the holidays rather than thinning out the crowd.



These two details suggest Apple is preparing to launch one or two new products at the end of the month.

So what could it be? Well, the most obvious product is the Verizon iPhone.

Bloomberg first reported back in June that Apple would introduce a Verizon iPhone in January. In October, the Wall Street Journal said Apple was readying a Verizon iPhone for “early” this year.

Unless Apple is just doing booming sales and needs extra hands on deck, or AppleInsider’s report is totally bogus, it might be time for depressed AT&T iPhone owners to start getting excited.

