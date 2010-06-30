Verizon iPhone Coming In January

An iPhone for Verizon Wireless, the no. 1 U.S. carrier, will be introduced next January, according to a Bloomberg report citing “two people familiar with the plans.”



If true, this is good news for Verizon and Apple, which will be set to sell a LOT of iPhones.

And it’ll be bad news for AT&T, which has been the exclusive U.S. iPhone carrier so far, and Google Android, which has been the dominant smartphone platform at Verizon as of late.

The timing of this latest leak is suspicious, given Apple’s product secrecy and the recent launch of the new iPhone 4.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this was Verizon’s doing, in an attempt to get people to wait before upgrading to the iPhone 4 and extending their AT&T contracts another two years. The carrier has a history of leaked information during sensitive times for its competitors.

Some important questions:

Will Apple get similar wholesale pricing from Verizon as it gets in its AT&T exclusive?

Will Verizon offer similar data plan pricing as AT&T? Will it offer all-you-can-eat data subscriptions? Will it offer a $15/month “lite” plan like AT&T?

Will this be a 3G phone or will this be able to use Verizon’s under-construction 4G network?

Will FaceTime video calls work over the network or only via wifi?

Will the phone support international roaming?

Will the phone have an ugly Verizon Wireless logo on it?

Will there also be an iPad for Verizon?

