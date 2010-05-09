iPhone On Verizon Chatter Is Getting Louder

Photo: Engadget

From Engadget: Alright, stop us if you’ve heard this one before — but seriously, we’ve noticed an uptick on the tip lines here at Engadget in the last couple weeks that’s becoming difficult to ignore. It’s one thing to say “hey, the iPhone is launching on Verizon,” but we’re noticing a particular confluence of facts that has us intrigued: it’ll drop sometime in Summer, possibly in concert with the announcement that Verizon’s first commercial LTE networks have gone live, and — tread carefully here, because this is pretty difficult to believe and we don’t want to get your hopes up only to have them smashed into a million pieces — it’ll supposedly even be a 4G launch device.Continue reading at Engadget »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.