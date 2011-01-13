iPhone App Developers Are Foaming With Excitement About The Verizon iPhone

Apple iPhone developers seem super excited about the Verizon iPhone, which Verizon and Apple announced yesterday, and which will go on sale in early February.



Why?

First, the prospect of a big number of more sales as the iPhone becomes available to Verizon’s 93 million customers for the first time. We project Verizon will sell 10 million iPhones this year, mostly to existing Verizon subscribers, which means several million new iPhone app buyers.

Second, developers are excited about the idea that Verizon iPhone owners will have significantly better mobile Internet access than AT&T customers, especially in key iPhone cities like New York and San Francisco.

We talked to Smule cofounder Dr. Ge Wang yesterday, and he said he is most looking forward to the idea that Verizon iPhone owners will have better, more reliable Internet access.

For social music games like Smule’s, it’s important to have quick and pervasive Internet access. But in big metro areas, AT&T service is often a joke. So he says that the Verizon announcement is really good news.

So, a better experience, and more sales — no wonder developers are excited.

As Instapaper developer Marco Arment tweeted yesterday, “February is going to be an awesome month for iPhone app developers.”

