AT&T Has Better iPhone Numbers Than Verizon Thanks To The 3GS

Verizon activated 2.3 million iPhones in the second quarter of the year, a small sequential improvement over the first quarter when it activated 2.2 million iPhones.



Of course, Verizon didn’t have the iPhone for the entire first quarter, so these numbers aren’t exactly perfect comparisons.

AT&T activated 3.6 million iPhones in the second quarter. Unlike Verizon, AT&T has the iPhone 3GS for $49, which analysts say is selling very well.

Apple said it shipped 20.3 million iPhones with 5.9 million phones in channel inventory. This suggests Apple sold 19.6 million iPhones. (They started the quarter with 5.2 million.)

Adding up the Verizon and AT&T activations, it looks like 30% of Apple’s iPhone sales are still in the U.S.

Another tid bit from Verizon: It activated 1.2 million 4G LTE devices. It sells four 4G Android phones. BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk said earlier in the quarter that the HTC Thunderbolt (a 4G Android phone) was outselling the iPhone. Looks like that was wrong.

Photo: Verizon

