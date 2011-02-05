VERIZON USERS: Here's Everything You'll Need For Your New iPhone

Photo: Business Insider photo illustration
Your Verizon iPhone is almost here. Are you ready? Do you know which case you want, which apps you’ll install?We’ve assembled a guide to help you get up and running with your new phone – it’s just days away.
The dream has become a reality. Here’s what you need to prevent it from becoming a nightmare.
The Verizon iPhone has a slightly different volume button placement than the AT&T iPhone. Make sure you get a case that fits. We like this flashy yellow number from Amazon. Mashable has a great list of 10 more compatible cases.
Apps are what make a smartphone the incredible workhorse it is. When you get your iPhone, we recommend that you load it up with tried and true classics. Here are our recommendations to get you started:
- Twitter (send and read tweets, free)
- Facebook (update status and check your news feed, free)
- Netflix (Stream instant movies, free)
- Google Voice (Make calls and send free texts, free)
- Pandora (Listen to streaming music, free)
- Angry Birds (The most popular and addicting iPhone game, free)
Welcome to the world of iPhone where there's no way to replace your battery without a trip to the Apple Store. Make sure you always have a battery booster or extra charger on hand so you'll never run out of juice. We like the Mophie's Juicepack ($39). Apple's USB power adaptor will cost you $29.
Your new iPhone grants you internet access at a whim, but how much data do you need? Verizon has made the choice easy -- a flat rate of $30 a month will get you unlimited data. Sign up now because the carrier says the unlimited iPhone data plan won't be around forever.
Yes, it runs software, plays games, and browses the internet. But your phone can also be used to make calls. The monthly costs on Verizon look like this:
450 minutes: $39.99, 900 minutes: $59.99, Unlimited: $69.99
The monthly costs for texting are:
250 messages: $5, 500 texts: $10, 5,000 texts: $20
If you cancel your AT&T contract early, it'll cost you $325 per line minus $10 per month for each month of service. Other carriers have similar early termination fees, so check your contract first. If you fulfilled your two years and defaulted to a month-to-month service, you get to walk away scot-free. Check out our guide to switching without paying through the nose.
