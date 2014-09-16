Verizon Will Let You Upgrade Two Months Early So You Can Buy An IPhone 6

Verizon on Monday introduced a new promotion to turn those interested in upgrading to an iPhone 6 into actual customers.

Thankfully, that means if you’re not due for an upgrade quite yet, you may be in luck.

Verizon’s new promotion will you upgrade up to two months early, and yes, you’re able to use that deal to buy an iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, according to 9to5Mac.

Here’s the exact wording of the promotion:

As a special thank you to our existing customers, all Verizon customers who would be eligible to upgrade on or before November 15th have had their upgrade dates changed to become upgrade eligible immediately. These customers can now upgrade to any device currently in our lineup, with new two year contract. Customers should check My Verizon to confirm upgrade eligibility.

If you’re not sure if you’re eligible, you can download the free My Verizon app for iOS right here, and if you’re an Android user, you can download the app over at the Google Play Store.

All signs are pointing to the iPhone 6 being the largest iPhone launch in history, with Apple reporting that preorders for the iPhone 6 reached over 4 million in the first 24 hours.

