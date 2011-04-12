The Next Verizon iPad 2 Update Will Let You Connect To 3G Again

Photo: AP

The next iOS update, version 4.3.2, will fix problems the with the Verizon iPad 2 and reported FaceTime glitches.Since the last update, Verizon iPad 2 owners have complained that they could not connect to 3G. There have also been reports of a FaceTime glitch that sends random photos stored on your phone to the person you’re calling.



BGR says they already have an early build of iOS 4.3.2, which should fix both issues. They’re digging through the update now to see what else is new.

Also Read: How To Get The Crazy Cool Hidden Multitouch Gestures On Your iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.