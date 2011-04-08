Uh Oh, Now Verizon iPad 2 Owners Can't Connect To 3G

Photo: Christine Bartolucci via TwitPic

So much for all the excitement that the iPad 2 is available for a carrier other than AT&T.Verizon iPad 2 owners are flocking to this discussion forum on Apple.com saying they can’t connect to 3G. The problem seems to happen when they turn off the data connection and try to reconnect later.



So far, most users are saying restarting the iPad or restoring it in iTunes is the only way to get it to connect again. The forum member who initially reported the problem, nixxon2000, said he’s gone through two iPads, and both wouldn’t connect to Verizon.

Based on the reports, it sounds like Verizon customer service representatives are blaming Apple’s hardware and Apple representatives are blaming Verizon’s network.

Either way, it’s bad news for Verizon iPad 2 owners.

If you know of any way to fix the problem other than restarting your device, let us know in the comments.

[Via CNET]

