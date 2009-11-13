Verizon Insider: "Wouldn't Be Surprised" If We Got The iPhone

Here’s more fuel to dump on the Verizon-iPhone rumour mill: Terry Denson, VP, Content Strategy and Acquisition, for Verizon told the audience at the Dow Jones Money and Media conference, he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the iPhone landed on Verizon.



What’s that mean? Maybe nothing. But, if people inside the company are treating it as a forgone conclusion, it’s just another clip in the fattening file that Apple’s iPhone will not be AT&T’s alone by the end of next year.

When asked about the iPhone, Terry tried to deflect the question, saying he couldn’t really speak about it. Then he went on to say, “Apple’s a great brand, and we’re a great brand…Apple likes to be aligned with the best.”

He then compared the iPhone to the NFL. Pro football is on all major channels, NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, not just one of them. Denson says, he would “expect Apple would take a similar path,” not locking itself into one carrier.

