Verizon had a clever response to today's big net neutrality vote

Christina Sterbenz

The government just gave a big win to net neutrality advocates by voting to regulate broadband internet, specifically banning companies from paying for faster service that could prioritise their content.

Many of the big players, however, aren’t happy about it.

Verizon released the statement below that calls the FCC’s decision “badly antiquated regulations.” To drive the point home, the company’s PR team published the statement in morse code.

The translated version also appears in a typeface that looks like it came from a typewriter.

Whether you agree with the decision or not, it’s a pretty clever move.

Verizon Statement by efuchs160

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.