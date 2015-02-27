Verizon had a clever response to today's big net neutrality vote

The government just gave a big win to net neutrality advocates by voting to regulate broadband internet, specifically banning companies from paying for faster service that could prioritise their content.
Many of the big players, however, aren’t happy about it.
Verizon released the statement below that calls the FCC’s decision “badly antiquated regulations.” To drive the point home, the company’s PR team published the statement in morse code.
The FCC’s #ThrowbackThursday vote on #NetNeutrality brought 1930s regulations to the 21st-century Internet: http://t.co/G3ytd278dz
The translated version also appears in a typeface that looks like it came from a typewriter.
Whether you agree with the decision or not, it’s a pretty clever move.
