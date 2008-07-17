Verizon Gets NYC Cable licence For FiOS: Look Out, Time Warner, Cablevision

At long last, Verizon (VZ) will be able to sell its FiOS cable TV service in New York City, after getting approval today from the New York State Public Service Commission. The telco says it’ll launch FiOS TV service in NYC in “coming weeks” — it’s already been taking orders in launch neighborhoods, and promises more info soon.



Eventually, this will be bad news for cable providers Time Warner Cable (TWC), RCN (RCNI), and Cablevision (CVC), which have had minimal competition for decades. But Verizon’s big job — building out its fibre-optic network into thousands of NYC apartment buildings — will still take a while.

