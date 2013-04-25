Verizon Will Start Accepting Pre-Orders For The Galaxy S4 Tomorrow

Verizon announced via Twitter that it will start accepting pre-orders for Samsung’s Galaxy S4 tomorrow, April 25.



Verizon did not say how much the phone will cost or provide a specific launch date.

The Galaxy S4 will launch on Sprint and T-Mobile in the coming days, but is already facing some delays due to supply issues. Both of those carriers have pushed back the Galaxy S4 launch.

AT&T and US Cellular have not announced when the Galaxy S4 will launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.