Verizon Will Start Accepting Pre-Orders For The Galaxy S4 Tomorrow

Verizon announced via Twitter that it will start accepting pre-orders for Samsung’s Galaxy S4 tomorrow, April 25.
Verizon did not say how much the phone will cost or provide a specific launch date.
The Galaxy S4 will launch on Sprint and T-Mobile in the coming days, but is already facing some delays due to supply issues. Both of those carriers have pushed back the Galaxy S4 launch.
AT&T and US Cellular have not announced when the Galaxy S4 will launch.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.