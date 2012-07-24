BARGAIN: Verizon Drops Galaxy Nexus Price To $100

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Verizon just dropped the price on the Galaxy Nexus, Google’s flagship Android phone, to $99.99 with a two-year contract and $50 online discount. The phone was originally priced at $299.99 when it launched in December.Check out the Galaxy Nexus review >



The Galaxy Nexus runs a clean, unaltered version of Android. (Manufacturers and carriers usually change up Google’s operating system with custom apps and features. That’s not the case with the Galaxy Nexus.)

The phone is also scheduled to get Jelly Bean, the new version of Android that launched this month, soon.

What’s so great about Android Jelly Bean? Check out our review >

