Verizon Kills Its Easy Free Option For File Hosting For Your Personal Website

Verizon recently disabled FTP access for its Internet customers who use its proprietary service to build their personal websites. The news comes to us from Laura Northrup of The Consumerist.FTP, or File Transfer Protocol, is a means of pushing files to a remote webserver. People who maintain their own websites use it every day, so with their access revoked, plenty of Verizon customers are upset.



It turns out that if you want FTP access restored, Verizon is happy to grant it to you for an extra $6 a month.

The issue has already made a big stink on Verizon’s forums. No alternative has been offered in place of FTP, such as the more secure SFTP.

We reached out to Verizon to comment. Here’s the statement:

The FTP protocol at Verizon has been discontinued for the Personal Web Space service. Verizon began the process of merging two personal account portals early in 2010 to present customers with only one portal – MyVerizon.com – to manage their accounts, pay bills, add services and much more. FTP offered the same log in access as the new combined portal and that created a security risk for additional personal information that is available through MyVerizon.com. This is the reason the FTP service has been disabled.

Two existing services can help customers still accomplish FTP-like functions. The first – Site Builder – is more of a rudimentary, template-based tool and is free to customers. The second – My Domain – is a service offered to Verizon customers though a vendor. It is managed on a separate server from the Verizon system (removing the security risk) and allows FTP capability. The monthly charge for the service is $5.95. This service was launched years ago primarily to provide continued email access to customers who leave the Verizon footprint or change providers and want to maintain their email address. It is not being promoted as an alternative; however, we wanted customers to be aware that FTP capability is there through another mechanism.

