Verizon forced to pay $3.4 million after not telling officials about a widespread 911 outage

Verizon will pay $US3.4. million to settle a U.S. government investigation into why thousands of its subscribers in California could not reach emergency operators during a 911 outage in April 2014, regulators said on Wednesday.

The Federal Communications Commission investigated the six-hour outage that affected 750,000 California residents during a multi-state 911 outage that affected a total of 11 million people and dozens of emergency call centres in seven states, the agency said.

As part of the settlement, Verizon has agreed to pay the fine, adopt a special compliance plan and improve its subcontractor oversight and coordination with emergency call centres, the FCC said.

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

