Verizon-Flavored iPhone "Wheels Are Turning"

Apple’s engineering “wheels are turning” on its iPhone for CDMA networks, such as Verizon Wireless’s, according to plugged-in Daring Fireball writer John Gruber.



He writes, “It’s certainly not in production yet, and hasn’t reached DVT status (device verification test — like grey Powell’s infamous stolen unit), but it is, a few little birdies claim, at EVT (engineering verification test). That’s one step below DVT, which is one step below production. So it’s right about where you’d think it would be if it were scheduled to go on sale in January. The CDMA iPhone is no longer a cold storage, keep-it-alive-just-in-case-we-need-it project.”

That doesn’t make it a sure thing, Gruber adds — it’s still possible this is a CDMA phone for other carriers, and not Verizon.

We’d add that it’s still possible that Verizon — which is now comfortably in bed with Google, Apple’s mobile archrival — will insist on terms that Apple wouldn’t agree to.

But bigger picture, it’s in both companies’ best interests to bring the iPhone to Verizon. So we expect it to happen sooner or later — perhaps, as some suggest, during Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg’s keynote at CES next January.

