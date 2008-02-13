Verizon FiOS TV: NYC 'By Year End' (VZ)

When will Verizon’s fibre-optic TV service, “FiOS,” be available in New York City? Sometime “by year end,” Pali Research analyst Rich Greenfield estimates.



Greenfield attended a NYC department of IT and Telecom hearing last Thursday about Time Warner Cable’s (TWC) franchise licence renewal. In a report this morning (registration required), he says the city is eager to get Verizon set up to offer TV competition to cable guys TWC, Cablevision (CVC) and RCN (RCNI).

The sticking points: Where and how fast the telco will have to build out its fibre network in NYC.

