Verizon Is Going To Miss Its Deadline To Bring Fibre Internet To All New Yorkers

AP Workers installing FiOS lines in New York.

Verizon won’t be able to hit its deadline to bring its FiOS fibre internet service to all residences in New York’s five boroughs by the end of June 2014.

According to Crain’s, Verizon blames some events that were out of its control like hurricane Sandy in 2012 for the delay.

In 2008, Verizon made an agreement to bring FiOS to any New York resident who requests it within six months.

However, there have been numerous reports over the years from customers who couldn’t get FiOS following their requests. Verizon has the option to extend requests another six months, but complaints are still stacking up that Verizon can’t fulfil requests.

Crain’s also reports that Verizon hasn’t been very open about its progress installing fibre lines throughout New York, so it’s tough to tell how much longer it will take.

Verizon says it will be able to complete the project in a few months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.