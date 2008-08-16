Verizon FiOS Infiltrates Lower East Side Coops

One sign Verizon (VZ) is making progress building out FiOS in Manhattan: on Friday they started work wiring a huge 1,728-apartment coop on the Lower East Side.



Even though Verizon has the green light to provide TV service in Manhattan, it will take years to penetrate the myriad local bureaucracies (like coop boards) to become a real competitor to Time Warner Cable (TWC) and RCN (RCN).

Yet, once they do clear the bar in big buildings, they can quickly wire hundreds of apartments. What’s more, many buildings prohibit satellite dishes, meaning in Manhattan, Verizon becomes one of three choices for pay TV.

See Also:

Time Warner’s Plan To Fend Off Verizon: Less-Crappy Service, Long-Term Contracts

Time Warner Cable Not ‘Well-Prepared’ For Verizon Threat In NYC, Pali Cuts To ‘Sell’

Verizon Gets NYC Cable licence For FiOS: Look Out, Time Warner, Cablevision

Are Internet Providers Making Broadband More Expensive To Protect Their TV Businesses?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.