Verizon FiOS Growth Accelerates, Wireless Slows

Verizon’s (VZ) fibre optic FiOS TV and Internet product is still growing strong: The company said it added 303,000 new FiOS Internet subscribers last quarter, and 300,000 FiOS TV subs. That’s ahead of consensus and up more than 60% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, lacking a must-have handset, Verizon Wireless growth slowed. The company added 1.1 million net subscribers in Q2, below the 1.4 million net additions that smaller rival AT&T — which activated 2.4 million iPhones last quarter — attracted.

