Verizon Finally Gets Around To Launching Its First Windows Phone

The country’s largest wireless service provider just announced an official release date for its first Windows Phone 7 device, the HTC Trophy.



It will be available online May 26 and in retail stores June 2. It will retail for $149.99 after a $49.99 mail-in rebate.

Windows Phone 7 has been available on AT&T since last November.

One funny bonus Verizon’s using to reel in customers: if you buy the Trophy before July 15th, they’ll hook you up with a free copy of Halo: Reach (our pick), Kinect Sports, or Lode Runner for Xbox.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Trophy’s specs:

1 GHz Snapdragon® processor

WVGA 3.8-inch touchscreen

5-megapixel camera with auto focus and LED flash

720p HD video capture

16 GB on-board storage

Global ready

HTC Hub-customisation

Windows Phone 7’s editing suite for Microsoft Office

