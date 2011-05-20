Verizon Finally Gets Around To Launching Its First Windows Phone

The country’s largest wireless service provider just announced an official release date for its first Windows Phone 7 device, the HTC Trophy.
It will be available online May 26 and in retail stores June 2. It will retail for $149.99 after a $49.99 mail-in rebate.
Windows Phone 7 has been available on AT&T since last November.
One funny bonus Verizon’s using to reel in customers: if you buy the Trophy before July 15th, they’ll hook you up with a free copy of Halo: Reach (our pick), Kinect Sports, or Lode Runner for Xbox.
Here’s a quick rundown of the Trophy’s specs:
- 1 GHz Snapdragon® processor
- WVGA 3.8-inch touchscreen
- 5-megapixel camera with auto focus and LED flash
- 720p HD video capture
- 16 GB on-board storage
- Global ready
- HTC Hub-customisation
- Windows Phone 7’s editing suite for Microsoft Office
