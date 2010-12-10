Verizon Explains Its Plans To Bring Blazing Fast Broadband To Your Home

Consumer broadband in the United States has a deservedly bad reputation. But if you live in the right places, it’s getting much better.



In a recent interview with Beet TV’s Andy Plesser, Verizon Director of Consumer Product Development Joe Ambeault explained the company’s plans to bring connection speeds up to 10gbps to its customers in the not too distant future.

Of course, you’d need a whole lot of connected devices in your house to even have a theoretical use for that much bandwidth, but never mind that. Check it out:



