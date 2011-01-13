Verizon Ending Upgrade Discount Program Before iPhone Release

Verizon is ending its “New Every Two” discount program on January 16th, just three weeks before it releases the iPhone on its network, Smart Money reports.



The program gave subscribers up to $100 every two years towards a new phone upgrade.

New subscribers after January 16th, including those buying the iPhone, will not be eligible for the program.

Current subscribers can still take advantage. Theoretically, a Verizon subscriber who has stuck with the same phone for two years could use a $100 credit to get a 16 GB Verizon iPhone for $99.

But if they renew their plan after January 16th, they won’t get the credit when they’re ready to upgrade again in two years.

It seems like Verizon is expecting to sell a lot of iPhones this year, and cutting off new subscribers from discounts down the line will make sure the carrier won’t eat the cost of upgrading phones before the two years are up.

