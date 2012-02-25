Verizon Drops Muslim TV Channel Whose Owner Beheaded His General Manager

Bridges TV anchor Samatha Azzar

Photo: Screengrab

Verizon will drop the Muslim cable channel Bridges TV on March 14, almost a year to the day after the channel’s owner was sentenced to life in prison for beheading his wife, who was also the station’s general manager.

The murder occurred at Bridges TV’s studio in 2009, six days after Aasiya Hassan told her abusive husband Muzzammil she was divorcing him. Muzzammil Hassan, the channel’s founder, then lured his wife to the studio where he stabbed her 40 times and hacked off her head with a pair of hunting knives.Verizon’s decision to drop the channel is unrelated to Hassan’s crime. The company told Metro:



“This programming has been discontinued due to very low viewership and the continued effort of Verizon to offer our customers the most popular channels while keeping our rates reasonable.”

Bridges TV news director and anchor Samantha Azzar told Metro:

“Without Verizon, we will cease to exist. We won’t be able to stay on… There will be no voice for local Muslim Americans to cover stories that are important to them.”

Bridges TV’s advertisers included Ford and American Islamic College.

The Daily News once noted:

Muzzammil Hassan founded Bridge TV in 2004. The American-Islamic station was designed to combat the negative stereotype of Muslims post-9/11.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.