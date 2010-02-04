Verizon Drops 'Droid' Brand For Newest Android Phone

More Android phones are coming to Verizon Wireless, but the latest one won’t get the carrier’s memorable “Droid” branding.

The Motorola Devour, announced today, is scheduled to launch in March. It’s Verizon’s first Android phone with the “Motoblur” user interface, which is basically Motorola’s take on a simple Twitter/Facebook/MySpace app.

Why won’t this be called the “Droid Devour” or something like that? Verizon tells us it’s still “fine tuning” its long-term strategy for the Droid line, and because this phone includes the Motoblur interface, Verizon thought it was best to have a different, non-Droid name. (As we suspected, it seems that Verizon is going to keep “Droid” for high-end Android devices, versus the Devour, which seems to be aimed at a more mainstream, mid-level audience.)

Pricing not disclosed — we assume it’s close to $99 so this can compete against the entry-level iPhone 3G — but we’ve listed specs from Verizon’s release below.

Key features:

· Touch-sensitive navigation pad

· 3.1″ capacitive touch screen

· Pre-loaded applications such as Gmail, Google Talk™, YouTube™, Google Search™ and Google Maps™ with Google Maps Navigation.

· Android Market™ gives users access to more than 20,000 applications.

· Happenings Widget – MOTOBLUR automatically pushes status updates, wall posts and photo updates from popular social networking sites to the Happenings Widget on the home screen. Customers can flick through the latest updates and fire back responses using the slide-out full QWERTY keyboard.

· Universal Inbox – MOTOBLUR gathers texts, social network messages and e-mails into one home screen widget for quick response.

· Back-Up and Security – Contacts, log-in information, home screen customisations, e-mail and social network messages are backed up automatically on the secure MOTOBLUR portal. The portal also allows customers to use the phone’s fully integrated aGPS to help locate the phone if misplaced. Remote wipe easily clears information from a lost device.

· 8 GB microSD™ card pre-installed

· Bluetooth® profiles supported: A2DP, HID, HSP, HFP, AVRCP and GAP



Service plans:

· To get the most from Motorola DEVOUR, customers will need to subscribe to a Nationwide Talk or Nationwide Talk & Text plan and a Data Package for smartphones. Nationwide Talk plans begin at $39.99 monthly access, and Nationwide Talk & Text plans begin at $59.99 monthly access. A Data Package for smartphones is $29.99 for unlimited monthly access.

