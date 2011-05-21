LEAKED: Motorola's DROID 3 Is Coming, Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: TechnoBuffalo

rumours of the Motorola Droid 3 have been floating around for a while now, and while pictures have been nice, what’s been lacking is confirmation on the spec details. Now, thanks to a reliable tipster with a history of providing us with confirmed information, we can now give you some of that highly desired information.



While there has been speculation of a 4-inch qHD screen on the Droid 3, our tipster has now confirmed it. The keyboard has been modified as first seen in the leaked photo shown from (Howard Forums), but we now know for sure that a fifth row of keys has been added, finally bringing those dedicated number buttons that people have been looking for.

The new entry into the Droid family will be powered by a dual-core processor which is presumed to be the NVIDIA Tegra 2 processor but could potentially be OMAP. The phone will feature an HDMI out port for all of your video watching needs. A forward facing camera will also be along for the ride for video chatting, but it is unclear what the resolution will be. On the back will be an 8 megapixel camera.

Currently, according to our tipster, the new phone is slated for a June release, but no word on pricing as of yet. What he also confirms–which surprise us–is that there won’t be any LTE support on the Droid 3. Considering Verizon’s push on this technology, we’re not sure why it will be skipping this phone, but it appears to be doing so.

While we are far from having the full tech spec list on this device, it does appear to already be shaping into a nice addition to the Droid line. Thanks to our tipster for sending over the info, and we’ll update you as we get more information on this new handset.

