Verizon Does Not Deny iPhone Talks

A Verizon Wireless spokesman, reached for comment, did not deny that Verizon (VZ) is in talks with Apple to sell the iPhone. “We’re always ready to talk with suppliers, but nothing to announce today,” he said.



Apple’s (AAPL) exclusive deal with AT&T (T) to sell the iPhone runs out next year. If they don’t extend it, it’s possible Verizon could sell the iPhone as soon as next year. But as we explained earlier, that depends on which of Verizon’s wireless technologies Apple would want to support.

