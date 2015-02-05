Verizon's data plans just got cheaper

Starting Thursday Verizon will shave $US10 off most of its monthly shared data plans, the company announced on Wednesday (via Re/code).

So, if you’re used to paying $US50 per month for 2GB of shared data, you’ll be able to get the same amount of data for $US40 per month.

But as the carrier introduces these discounts, its cutting a previous temporary pricing plan that catered to those opting for more data, as The Verge noted.

Right now, you can get 10GB of data per month for $US80 and 15GB for $US100.

That’s a pretty good deal, considering Verizon will charge $US100 for 10GB and is cutting its 15GB option starting Thursday (you’ll have to either choose 14GB for $US120 or 16GB for $US130). That being said, Verizon is adding some more flexible options for shoppers looking for higher data tiers, even if they’re not as cheap.

Verizon will now offer 12GB, 14GB, and 16GB options starting Thursday, whereas it only offers 10GB and 15GB options now. If you take a look at AT&T’s website, you’ll notice the case is the same and you can only jump from 10GB to 15GB. You’ll also get the option to choose 6GB per month, while Verizon’s current plans only let you jump from 4GB to 10GB.

Check out the full list of price cuts and data options in Verizon’s chart below.

