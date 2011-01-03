Verizon Forced To Cut Price Of Galaxy Tab To $500

Jay Yarow
samsung galaxy tab

How did the Samsung Galaxy Tab do this holiday season versus the iPad?

We’re guessing it didn’t do all that well in the U.S., since Verizon has decided to take a $100 off the price of the seven-inch tablet, according to Droid Life.

Droid Life checked in with two Verizon stores and found the Tab selling for $500 with $60 in free movie rentals from Blockbuster or Samsung’s media centre.

That’s a much better price point for the Tab.

Previously, the $600 Tab was competing head-on with the iPad, which is $630 at Verizon. For an extra $30, it’s definitely worth buying the iPad which is bigger, has better apps, and just runs a little bit more smoothly overall.

