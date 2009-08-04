Verizon Cuts All But Two Smartphones To $99

Verizon Wireless has cut all but two of its smartphones to $99 or less with 2-year contracts.

The two newer, more expensive phones are the RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry Tour and the Samsung Saga.

The sign of new gadgets to come, no doubt.

And a great way to get more subscribers to upgrade to smartphones, which carry mandatory data plans. During Q2, Verizon Wireless said 40% of its device sales were smartphones. That trend helped Verizon increase the average user’s data revenue per month by $2.78 — or almost 25% — to $14.96 last quarter.

But also a sign that the $99 iPhone — sold exclusively by arch rival AT&T — is challenging the competition to cut prices.

(Via BGR.)

