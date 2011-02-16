Verizon CTO: We Don't Need Nokia-Microsoft

Microsoft: can you hear me now?

Verizon chief technical officer Tony Melone had harsh words for the recent deal between Microsoft and Nokia. That’s bad news for Nokia and Microsoft, who desperately need carrier support to compete in the U.S. market.In an interview with News.com, Melone dismissed the Nokia-Microsoft deal, saying “I don’t think Verizon needs the Nokia and Microsoft relationship. Right now the three OS players we see for our network are Android, Apple, and RIM.”



There’s a historical reason for Verizon not to use Nokia: Verizon’s network uses CDMA technology, while most of the world — and AT&T and T-Mobile in the US — use variants of GSM. Nokia stopped making CDMA phones some years ago, and Verizon currently carries no Nokia phones.

Still, Verizon’s show of support for RIM runs in sharp contrast to comments from Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, who called the smartphone battle a “three-horse race” between Android, Apple, and Nokia-Microsoft.

Melone even had kind words for HP’s WebOS, which has been stuck in last place for years, saying he was “more optimistic” about its prospects as a 3rd or 4th player.

Verizon has said via Twitter that it’s “excited” to carry other phones running Windows Phone 7 when Microsoft adds CDMA support to the platform later in 2011.

Now, check out 10 partnerships that actually changed the tech world like Microsoft and Nokia hope to do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.