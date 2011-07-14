WARNING: Verizon Can Remotely Wipe Free Tethering Apps From Your Phone

Photo: Associated Press

Verizon began remotely crippling certain Android smartphones that were able to function as free WiFi hotspots.This is obviously a move designed to get users to pay for hotspot service despite the fact they were previously using it without any problem.



They’ve got Google covering them as well, removing tethering apps from the Android Marketplace and making it more difficult to bypass the “fix.”

If you already have a tethering app, it’ll be removed without your permission when Verizon issues an update to your phone.

DSL Report is reporting some HTC Thunderbolt owners already had this happen to them.

Compare this to AT&T’s approach, which was to send iPhone jailbreakers a text message stating that they’ll be paying for tethering. Sure, they squeezed some money out of you, but they left your apps and your device intact.

We reached out to Verizon and are currently awaiting response.

