Verizon COO Denny Strigl To Retire

Verizon chief operating officer Dennis “Denny” Strigl will retire by the end of the year, the company announced today.



Strigl worked in the telecom industry for 41 years. Among several jobs: Being CEO of Verizon Wireless until 2007, when he was brought into the broader role as president and COO at Verizon. (Verizon Wireless is a joint venture with Vodafone.)

That means he was likely one of the Verizon Wireless executives who decided in 2005 to reject Apple’s advances, which could have made Verizon the official U.S. carrier of Apple’s iPhone.

Instead, that deal went to archrival AT&T, which has used the iPhone’s success to attract a bunch of new customers — and a bunch of heat over its spotty service.

