INSIDE VERIZON: Here's The Next Wave Of 4G Phones You'll Be Shelling Out Cash For In A Few Weeks

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
LAS VEGAS — We just stopped by Verizon’s CES booth to check out the new products the carrier will have for the first part of 2012. As has been the case for much of last year, Verizon is making a big push on its zippy LTE devices.
So far, the biggest releases are the Droid 4 from Motorola and the LG Spectrum. We also got a chance to see Samsung’s new LTE-powered Galaxy Tab 7.7 and Verizon’s new MiFi hotspots.
Keep reading for photos and more details on the stuff we saw.
Here's the brand new Droid 4. Like its predecessors, it features a slide-out full keyboard. When closed, it looks like a thicker version of the Motorola Droid Razr.
A closer look at the keyboard. Slightly improved over the Droid 3, and light years beyond the original Droid.
We're not a fan of Motorola's Android MotoBlur skin, but the browser is still pretty snappy. (Mostly thanks to Verizon's LTE network)
Here's Samsung's Galaxy Tab 7.7. It'll run on Verizon's LTE network. No release date or price yet, but we're told it's coming very soon.
The Galaxy Tab 7.7 also has an IR blaster. Thanks to the Peel app, you can control just about any TV and home theatre system with the tablet.
The Spectrum comes with ESPN's app that lets you stream HD video. It also has Netflix built in for HD streaming.
Here's one of Verizon's new MiFi devices. It's a global device, so it can use 4G networks overseas too. We also love the new display. It makes controlling the device a lot easier than the current model.
Here's Verizon's other MiFi model. It's also a global device. Both MiFis should be launching within the next few weeks.
