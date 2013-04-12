Verizon CEO Says He Convinced Steve Jobs To Make A 4G iPhone

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam told attendees at the National Association of Broadcasters conference yesterday that he was the one who convinced Steve Jobs to add 4G LTE to the iPhone 5.



Here’s what McAdam said, according to Fierce Wireless:

I was really trying to sell him and he sat there without any reaction. Finally he said, “Enough, you had me at 10 megabits per second. I know you can stream video at 10 megabits per second.” And Apple’s next phone was LTE.

LTE is the fastest wireless data standard for mobile devices. It’s about as fast as your cable or DSL modem. Apple was heavily criticised in 2011 when it launched the iPhone 4S with a regular 3G connection, not LTE.

